AAP govt stands by families of victims: Cheema

Chandigarh, March 21
AAP leader and MLA, Dirba, Harpal Cheema expressed grief over the death of eight persons in Gujjran (Dirba) of Sangrur due to consuming spurious liquor and said the government was with the families in this time of grief.
Cheema is not just the Excise Minister but also the MLA from Dirba.
Cheema said no one, responsible for these deaths, would be spared. He added that the police had already arrested the guilty persons. He said a committee had also been formed who would submit its report within 72 hours.
