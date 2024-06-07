AAP has no right to run govt: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The Punjab BJP today said the Bhagwant Mann government had no moral right to continue in power as it had lost badly in 10 of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Addressing a press conference, party’s state media in-charge Vineet Joshi said the BJP, buoyed by increase in its vote share in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, will perform the role of the main Opposition party now.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sought votes in the name of public service and welfare works done by his government. As people did not vote in their favour, it means the people have rejected their claims of good governance,” he said.

On BJP’s performance, he said, “The Lok Sabha election results clearly showed that the BJP’s vote share has increased in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state and decreased only in Sangrur. Compared to the 2022 Assembly elections, the vote percentage of the BJP has increased by almost three times. In the 2022 Assembly poll, the BJP got 6.6 per cent votes while in these Lok Sabha elections its vote share went up to 18.56 per cent. This is a proof of the party’s strengthening presence in the state.”

Lost 10 of 13 seats

AAP has no moral right to continue in power as it lost in 10 of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state

Due to the increase in its vote share in 12 LS constituencies, the BJP says it will perform the role of the main opposition party

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Lok Sabha