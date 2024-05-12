AAP heading for a split: SAD

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 11

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today said AAP was heading for a split after the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the breakaway group would be named AAP (Punjab) and its leaders had already held talks with the BJP in this regard.

While campaigning for SAD nominee Iqbal Singh Jhundan in Dhuri, Sukhbir said CM Bhagwant Mann and Home Minister Amit Shah were hand in glove. He added that the Punjab and Haryana governments had sealed the borders in connivance with each other so that farmers could not march to Delhi to get their demands fulfilled.

