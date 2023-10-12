AAP hits out at Jakhar for ‘running away’ from debate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

AAP launched a scathing attack on Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar for refusing to take part in a debate on the issues of Punjab with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 1.

AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, addressing the media, said the Modi government at the Centre had been constantly taking anti-Punjab decisions for the last 10 years that is why Jakhar was running away from the debate with Mann.

Former MLA from Abohar and AAP leader Arun Narang, AAP leader Babbi Badal and Jastej Arora were present at the press conference.

Kang reminded Jakhar about his old comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he said Modi was only concerned about his clothes and did nothing except changing his jackets. Kang asked whether Jakhar would now take back his statement on Modi.

