AAP infighting hots up in Ferozepur

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 2

A day after Muktsar MLA and AAP candidate from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar addressed his first workers’ meeting here and appealed to party workers to help the Opposition put up a united fight in the June 1 poll, it surfaced today that a case has been registered against a party worker, Inderjit Bhandari, on the complaint of Kuldeep Kumar who had contested the Assembly election from Abohar as AAP candidate in 2022 and lost to Congress rival Sandeep Jakhar.

Till last year, Kuldeep was known as AAP’s halqa incharge but was replaced by former MLA Arun Narang.

Kuldeep was booked in a criminal case by Sriganganagar police on a complaint lodged by a woman a few days before the Rajasthan Assembly elections but was exonerated in police investigation.

In a retaliatory step, he later got a case registered at Sriganganagar against six opponents, including Bhandari, in the ruling party and the woman complainant alleging attempts to blackmail him. The fate of the FIR was yet to be ascertained, sources said.

Today, the Abohar police confirmed that a case has been registered on the complaint of Kuldeep Kumar who had approached the police on January 29 and again on February 22 alleging that Bhandari used derogatory language against him and his family and threatened him with dire consequences on January 26.

Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted a preliminary investigation and observed that Bhandari went live on social media to target Kuldeep. The police took the opinion of the District Attorney also before registering a case against Bhandari under Section 67 of the IT Act and 506 of the IPC.

Bhandari was once known as Kuldeep’s close associate but later emerged as a strong critic and was present at the meeting of selective mediapersons which was addressed by the woman to target Kuldeep. The former “halqa incharge” recently took to the social media platform to express his anguish.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Ferozepur #Muktsar