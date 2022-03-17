Board heads appointed arbitrarily must quit: AAP leader Pritpal Sharma

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 16

AAP leader Pritpal Sharma, who lost the Assembly election from Gidderbaha, has publicly warned some arbitrarily appointed presidents of boards, social organisations and unions in Gidderbaha to step down on their own.

Pritpal recently had said: “Several organisations, boards and unions were created for social welfare. However, those appointed arbitrarily have been using these to further their vested interests for a long time. In coming days, we will rid all organisations of such elements.”

City Club, Gidderbaha, president, Narinder Monga said: “I have been getting phone calls to withdraw from my post. If someone wants to elect a new president, the elections should be held.” AAP Muktsar district president Jagdev Baam said: “Pritpal may have said something in his personal capacity.” —