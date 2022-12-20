Raghav Chadha moves suspension notice in Rajya Sabha; seeks strict punishment to sacrilege perpetrators in Punjab

New Delhi, December 20
Highlighting the increasing incidents of sacrilege in Punjab, AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.
In a bilingual letter to the Chairman, Chadha said Punjabis all over the world are agitated due to the increasing incidents of sacrilege. Insults to the holy books could not be tolerated, he added.
He recalled the old incidents saying several incidents of disrespect to the holy books were coming forward.
He said there is a need to bring a law that gives the strictest punishment to the offenders.
