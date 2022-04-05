AAP leaders clash over control of truck union

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 4

Two senior AAP leaders were hurt in a clash that erupted today in an attempt to wrest control of the Abohar Truck Operators’ Union.

The AAP flashed a message at 3.08 pm through its social media channel, calling the workers to reach the truck union premises on the Abohar-Malout road.

Raghubir Singh Bhakar, one of the AAP unit founder members, and Pankaj Narula, district president of the traders’ wing, had last week formed a five-member committee to run the union that had been banned by the previous Congress government five years ago due to infighting and misuse of funds.

On Sunday, another AAP faction, having allegiance with Deep Kamboj, an AAP candidate who lost the polls, appointed Balkar Singh Balkara facing criminal cases as president of the union.

Balkar group activists allegedly attacked Bhakar, who managed to escape with minor injuries, while Narula was attacked with lathis. Bachittar Singh and Gurjant Singh of the Kamboj faction were also hurt. The police locked the union office.