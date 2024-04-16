AAP leaders exposing their misdeeds: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, April 15
After AAP MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh accused his own party of having failed to fulfil its promises on drugs and sacrilege, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said the now AAP leaders have started exposing the misdeeds of the party.
Bajwa said Kunwar Vijay Pratap on Sunday in the presence of AAP Cabinet minister and Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal put AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in the dock for their failure to end drug abuse in the state and doing justice in the sacrilege incidents.
“It’s been more than two since AAP assumed the power in the state. Ending drug abuse in the state and ensuring justice in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib were some of the main election promises of AAP to woo the voters. Meanwhile, both its promises like many others have proven to be hollow,” Bajwa added.
The senior Congress leader said it has been established now that AAP played with the emotions of Punjabis, particularly the Sikh community, to garner their votes in the 2022 Assembly elections.
