AAP leaders hail Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

AAP leadership today hailed CM Bhagwant Mann for ensuring peace in the state during a month-long search operation against Amritpal Singh.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said Amritpal was arrested without any bloodshed and firing. Kejriwal said, “We are committed towards ensuring peace and security in Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions in this regard.”

Kejriwal said CM Mann accomplished this mission with maturity. “The Punjab Police have achieved success without any bloodshed. Many thanks to the people for maintaining peace and supporting the AAP Government during this period,” he said.