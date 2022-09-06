AAP leaders meet Arshdeep’s family in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya MP Raghav Chadha along with Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan met the parents of cricketer Arshdeep Singh at his residence in Mohali on Monday evening.

During their interaction, both AAP leaders assured full support to the family against online sledging and propaganda against the bowler. They said the AAP government stood with the player.

Defending Arshdeep for dropping a catch during a tense phase in the match against Pakistan yesterday, the leaders said it was a mistake that could have been committed by anyone and people should not attack the player individually.

Earlier in the day, Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had come out in support of the cricketer and said because of his talent, Arshdeep was chosen in the team. “Winning and losing is part of the game, but vilification because of one’s religion is condemnable. We support him fully and I will personally go to receive him once he homes back,” he had said.

Talking to AAP leaders, Arshdeep’s family thanked them for extending their staunch support.

Meanwhile, senior leader of SAD (Sanyukt) and ex-Finance Minister Parminder Dhindsa has demanded the strictest action against those trolling, abusing and defaming Arshdeep on various social media platforms.

“A big conspiracy has been hatched to troll Arshdeep and the Centre should take strict cognisance of the same and a special probe should be done by the intelligence agencies.” “Instead of demoralising the players in such a situation, we should support and encourage them,” Dhindsa added.