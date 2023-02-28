AAP leaders protest Sisodia’s arrest; detained for an hour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a protest outside the headquarters of the BJP in Chandigarh against the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Scores of AAP activists and at least 10 ministers— Harpal Singh Cheema, Anmol Gagan Maan, Lalchand Kataruchak, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Dr Balbir Singh, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar—were detained by the Chandigarh Police.

Besides, AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, who assumed the charge of the Punjab Mandi Board this morning, was also detained.

They were let off after spending an hour at the Sector 39 police station.

Addressing the party workers, Finance Minister Cheema said the BJP government was using the ED and the CBI to suppress voice of the Opposition. “The BJP is unnerved by AAP, that’s why they are registering fake cases against our leaders and putting them in jail,” he said.

In Delhi, children of both poor and rich study together at the government schools and Sisodia was the one who improved education system in the national capital, said Cheema.

“Fearing education revolution in Delhi, the CBI has arrested Sisodia under pressure from the Modi government,” he said.

AAP spokespersons said allegations levelled against Delhi Deputy CM were false and his arrest was a sign that the saffron party was afraid of the rise of AAP.