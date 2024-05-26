AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 25
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Polo Ground on May 23, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to rope in their star campaigners in a high-stakes battle in the Patiala parliamentary constituency.
While AAP’s Raghav Chadha would hold a rally in Dera Bassi on Sunday evening, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would meet industrialists in Rajpura on Monday, said the party insiders.
High-stakes battle
- The royal family is fighting for its political survival. Ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh is unwell, his son Raninder Singh is no longer active in politics and his daughter Jai Inder Kaur leads a relatively powerless BJP’s mahila wing
- Four-time MP Preneet Kaur, who switched over from the Congress to the BJP in March, is battling alone to keep the family politically relevant
- By fielding Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, AAP has indicated the party’s seriousness to wrest the seat
- Ex-MP and Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi has expressed concerns over religious polarisation. In 2014, he had won the poll on the AAP ticket against Preneet
- Former MLA and SAD leader NK Sharma is connecting with young voters and trying to keep the Akali Dal’s Panthic cadre intact in Patiala parliamentary constituency
Even the Congress leaders — Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — have their rallies scheduled for May 26 and May 29 in this parliamentary constituency.
The PM’s visit has galvanised the otherwise subdued campaign of the BJP’s candidate Preneet Kaur, who was at the receiving end of farm unions. Following the death of a protesting farmer, Surinderpal Singh at Sehari village, Preneet had to suspend her canvassing for two days.
As Preneet’s campaign has gained momentum, it has caused jitters among the rival candidates who have sent SOS to their top brass to neutralise the impact of the PM’s rally.
Prof PS Bhogal said, “Nowadays, the political rallies are like visiting a music concert. Big leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, are immaculate event managers. These politicians create such an environment that it leaves a lasting impression on the electorate. Thus, star campaigners are roped in to keep their vote base intact and woo the floating voters.”
