AAP lodges complaint against Hans for ‘threatening’ farmers

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 18

Hans Raj Hans, who was once conferred the title of Raj Gayak of the state, was today accused of issuing threats to farmers, abusing them and making hate speeches. A complaint in this regard has been sent against him by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the EC.

They are paid goons These persons, who call themselves farmers, are actually paid goons. They have been harassing and preventing me from campaigning in villages of Faridkot for over a month now. They could either be on the payroll of some foreign power or rival political party. No other candidate is being troubled by them as much as I am. — Hans Raj Hans, BJP Candidate from Faridkot

Hans, in a video that has gone viral and subsequently condemned by farmer union leaders, had said that those opposing him will be dealt with after the polling on June 1. In the complaint filed to the EC, the AAP has also attached a video clipping of the incident.

“These persons, who call themselves farmers, but are actually paid goons, have been harassing me, preventing me from campaigning in villages of Faridkot for a month and half now. They could either be on the payrolls of some foreign power or some rival political party. They know my daily campaign programmes and follow me everywhere. No other candidate is being troubled as much as I am,” he rued. It may be mentioned that almost all BJP candidates have been facing heat from farmers and around 100 protests have been held in the state against candidates since the election process began.

Hans, who was elected as the BJP MP from north-west Delhi in 2019, is the party’s candidate from Faridkot reserve constituency this time round. Talking to The Tribune, he said farmers, like rest of Punjabis, have always loved him as a singer and person. “In fact, I was called by a farmer, Krishan, to come and campaign. Before I went, this group of 35-40 persons were harassed him and the female members of his family. It was in response to his complaint of harassment that I said these persons will be dealt with in a befitting manner after the polls,” he said, adding that even his old parents and child were harassed by these persons.

However, farmer union leaders have taken a strong exception to his statements, saying that he is speaking the language of the BJP, who called them names during the year-long farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border in 2020-21. Lachchman Singh Sewewal of the Khet Mazdoor Union said farmers were only exercising their democratic right to question BJP candidates, but the latter were running away. “We will also be putting our questions before the AAP candidates,” he said.

In the complaint, the AAP has said, “During his campaign, Hans has been openly abusing farmers, threatening them and making hate speech, which is not only a violation of the code of conduct but also an offence under the IPC. By doing so, he is intentionally provoking the farmers and due to this provocation, it is likely to disturb the public peace in the state,” says the complaint.

It further says that a candidate running for public office is resorting to such despicable tactics to intimidate, harass and provoke the very people he is supposed to represent.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hans Raj Hans