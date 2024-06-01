AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday termed the claim by AAP candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi's son of “extending support” as totally false and baseless.

Raising a political storm, Pappi's son claimed that Warring, who is Congress nominee from Ludhiana, visited their house and assured them that the Congress votes would be polled to Pappi, who he claimed was in the winning position.

Meanwhile, the Congress also alleged that the voice of its candidates have been tampered to mislead voters in the crucial hours of polling.

Warring told The Tribune that he had not visited Pappi's house but had gone to meet his first cousin Sushil Parashar, who is a devout Congress Sewa Dal worker and lives in the same locality where Pappi resides.

“This shows their frustration and proves that they have lost the election,” Warring asserted, while accusing AAP of making similar video two days back as well wherein they had claimed that Warring and former CM and Jalandhar Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi had extended support to AAP.

“I strongly deplore such acts,” the Congress nominee from Ludhiana quipped, while maintaining that Pappi's son had also come to meet him at his uncle's residence when he (Warring) was there.

Warring added that Pappi's son was misusing photos of himself seating next to him.

CLP leader Partap Bajwa said the voice of the party candidates had been tampered to mislead the voters. In some of the videos, the “candidates are heard saying to extend support to AAP candidates”.

