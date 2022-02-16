AAP makes 3 announcements to woo industry in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 16

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday made three announcements to woo industry in Punjab, days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

The move has significance considering that the BJP-led alliance is trying to consolidate this section of voters in its favour.

Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann said if the party came to power, they would take all necessary steps to get back the industry that has shifted from Punjab to nearby areas of Himachal Pradesh and other hill states.

The problem, the duo said, was not that there was any shortage of land or skilled manpower, but the political will to let the industry flourish.

“How will industry and trade survive and flourish when the political party in power seeks cuts in profits? So many people who we met in our “townhall” meetings with industrialists complained about the system. In our government, if anyone, be it an MLA or a minister, is found harassing industry, they will not be spared,” declared Mann.

Kejriwal said a number of people were coming to them with complaints that though they supported AAP they were scared to come out openly in their favour as the incumbent government was booking them in false cases. “I hereby announce that once we come to power, all these false cases will be cancelled. We will create an atmosphere conducive to grow and thrive,” he said.

The two also lambasted Congress leaders for name calling, and for shaming them for their looks and for some party leaders being from outside the state. “We may not be good looking, but people of Punjab like us. Unlike the Congress, where the high command summons leaders for everything, our party government will be run from Punjab by Punjabis,” said Mann.