AAP may amend Police Act to regularise DGP: Akali Dal

Chandigarh, June 19
Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today claimed the AAP government was proposing to amend the Police Act to regularise the DGP so that it could continue “political vendetta” against its opponents.
Addressing a press conference here, Majithia alleged it was shocking that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wanted to bring in an amendment to the Police Act through the backdoor without any wider discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. “This seeks not only to overturn the directives of the Supreme Court vis-a-vis the terms and conditions for appointment of the state DGP, but is also against the norms of a healthy democracy”.
Majithia said, “The state is trying to do away with the directions of the apex court that names of only those senior officers who had more than six months of service left be submitted to the Centre in a proper format of six members. From this, the Centre prunes the list to three for final selection by the state.”
Majithia alleged the CM was now following AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and was in the process of selling off the river waters for petty political gains in Rajasthan and Haryana.
