AAP may open account in Majha, Congress likely to suffer setback

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 9

As multi-cornered contests have been witnessed during the 2022 Assembly poll, the Congress is likely to suffer loss in the seat tally in comparison to the 2017 poll.

Majha sends 25 MLAs to the Asssembly from Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

Congress won 22 seats in 2017. AAP, which was unable to win even a single seat in 2017, is likely to open its account this year. In Amritsar East segment, where sitting MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia are contesting against each other, the scales may tilt the either way.

The outcome will also decide the fate of former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh who is contesting on AAP ticket from Amritsar North.

Sitting Congress MLAs Inderbir Bolaria (South), Danny Bandala (Jandiala Guru) and Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Ajnala) faced stiff competition.

AAP’s Inderbir Singh Nijjar (runner-up in 2017) and SAD’s first-timer Talbir Singh Gill may give tough fight to Bolaria. Similarly, SAD’s former MLA Amarpal Singh Bonny poses a challenge to Congress MLA Harpartap Ajnala in Ajnala.

In Tarn Taran, SAD candidates appear to have an upper hand, especially in Khadoor Sahib (Ranjit Singh Brahmpura), Tarn Taran (Harmeet Singh Sandhu) and Khemkaran (Virsa Singh Valtoha) constituencies. In Patti, AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar has made his presence felt against sitting Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill.

AAP seems to be giving a tough fight to the SAD and Congress in Gurdaspur and Pathankot. Stakes are high for Congress candidates Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Tript Rajinder Bajwa (Fatehgarh Churian) and Partap Singh Bajwa (Qadian). The contest on Pathankot’s Bhoa seat will also be keenly watched as BJP state head Ashwani Kumar is in fray there.

#majha