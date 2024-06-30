AAP minister comes out in support of Ladhowal toll plaza protesters

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, June 29
AAP leader and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has come out in support of protesting farmers who have decided to lock the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) administrative office at the Ladhowal toll plaza on Sunday.
The minister said the situation could had been avoided but the Centre was least bothered to address the grievances of the farmers.
Dr Balbir said, “The farmers have got a raw deal for the second time. Farm unions are protesting at the Shambhu border for the last four months. No talks have been held with them after February 18. We were expecting that after the formation of the government at the Centre, the BJP leaders will initiate talks but nothing has happened so far,” said
He accused the BJP for being pro-rich and completely disconnected with the issues of the people.
“Not just the farmers, members of several other unions along with locals are protesting at the Ladhowal toll plaza for the last 10 days against the hike in toll prices, but no one from the Centre has approached them to resolve the issue,” said the minister.
Removal of toll plazas was one of the main points of Dr Balbir’s campaign during the Lok Sabha poll. He had criticised the Central Government for collecting exorbitant toll prices and had termed it a “gunda” tax.
Officials of the NHAI claimed that blockade of Shambhu and Ladhowal toll plazas had resulted in a loss of Rs 1.5 crore per day.
The farm leaders have issued an ultimatum to the NHAI stating that if they do not initiate talks and agree to rationalise the toll prices, they would not be allowed to operate the toll plaza.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok
Water scarcity increases dependence on tubewells
Free power, cess waiver prompt farmers to draw underground w...