AAP minister’s aide killed, 4 hurt in Ajnala firing

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 31

On the eve of Lok Sabha poll, indiscriminate firing in Ajnala left a person dead and four others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Deepinder Singh, alias Deep, who is said to be an AAP worker associated with party minister and candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

The incident occurred at Lakhuwal village around 8.30 pm when two unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire indiscriminately leaving five persons injured. Deepinder, who sustained bullet injuries, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh said personal enmity was apparently the reason behind the incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha