AAP minister’s aide killed, 4 hurt in Ajnala firing

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 31
On the eve of Lok Sabha poll, indiscriminate firing in Ajnala left a person dead and four others injured.
The deceased has been identified as Deepinder Singh, alias Deep, who is said to be an AAP worker associated with party minister and candidate for Amritsar Lok Sabha Kuldeep Dhaliwal.
The incident occurred at Lakhuwal village around 8.30 pm when two unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire indiscriminately leaving five persons injured. Deepinder, who sustained bullet injuries, was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh said personal enmity was apparently the reason behind the incident.
