AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand gets hitched; bride is a Sikh preacher’s granddaughter

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 2

Another MLA of the Aam Admi Party in Punjab has got hitched. Amritpal Singh Sukhanand, MLA from Baghapurana assembly constituency in Moga district, has solemnised marriage with Rajvir Kaur, granddaughter of a religious Sikh preacher,Baba Resham Singh Chak Pakhi Wale (Muktsar), in a wedding ceremony held at a gurudwara in Chail, one of the finest hill stations of Himachal Pradesh.

The 33-year-old MLA is an engineering graduate while his newly-wed wife Rajvir is a law graduate, who holds a permanent residency in Canada.

The MLA is primarily an agriculturist and also owns a gas agency.

The religious engagement ceremony was held on Saturday while the marriage ceremony, Anand Karaj, was performed with Sikh religious customs and rituals on Sunday. The ring ceremony was held on February 22 this year.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife, and Harpal Kaur, mother of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer were among the prominent personalities apart from many other ministers and legislators who attended the engagement ceremony.

The family sources in Moga revealed that the couple will host a reception party at Baghapurana in Moga district on April 4 evening for the local guests. Another reception party will be held for all the MLAs, politicians and bureaucrats on April 5 at Chandigarh,the sources added.

It may be mentioned that after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MLAs Ranbir Singh Bhullar, Narinder Kaur, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains have got married.

