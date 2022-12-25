AAP MLA ‘attacked’ while reviewing works

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 24

Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep ‘Goldy’ Kamboj and his supporter suffered injuries after being allegedly attacked while reviewing development works at Chak Janisar village.

Nishan Singh, panchayat member, stated in his complaint that he had informed MLA Kamboj about alleged misappropriation of funds allocated for development works, especially renovation of village pond.

Nishan said when he and his companions reached at the pond site, where boundary wall was being constructed, Jaswinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Harblas Singh along with 10-15 unknown persons (some of them having alleged allegiance with SAD) reached the spot and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and pelted stones at them, resulting in injuries to the MLA and him.

Nishan, who has been admitted to the Jalalabad Civil Hospital, claimed Jaswant also hurled casteist slur on him.

DSP Atul Soni said MLA Kamboj sustained injuries on his right knee.

While confirming the injury, MLA Kamboj said all the development works carried out by the previous governments would be probed and nobody would be allowed to misuse the government funds.

A case has been registered under Sections 307, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Jaswinder, Jagdeep, Harblas and 10-15 unknown persons.

#fazilka