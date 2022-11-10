AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Singh Tong declared PO

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 9

Dalbir Singh Tong, AAP MLA from Baba Bakala (Amritsar), has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court of Bagicha Singh, JMIC, Tarn Taran.

Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO of the Sadar police station, Tarn Taran, confirmed today that the MLA had been declared a PO. The SHO said the accused MLA would be arrested soon.

Tong was among 50 AAP leaders, including Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, three ministers and MLAs, who were booked by the local police for violating the Covid norms nearly a year and a half ago while staging a dharna.

The Speaker got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently.

