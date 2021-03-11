AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 23

Aam Aadmi Party’s Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh and three others, including his wife and son, were today sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment in a 2011 assault case. All four were granted bail.

Dr Balbir Singh

The case was registered on the complaint of MLA’s sister-in-law Paramjeet Kaur, who alleged she had a land dispute with the legislator and the court gave the verdict in her favour. Following this, Dr Balbir Singh, his wife Rupinder Kaur (Paramjeet’s sister), son Anup Saini and one Parminder Singh assaulted the complainant’s husband on June 13, 2011. A case under Sections 323, 324, 325, 506, 148, 149 and 34 of the IPC was registered. Disposing of the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravi Inder Singh pronounced the sentence. The court, however, acquitted Parmajeet Kaur and her husband in a counter-case registered against them.

Alleging false implication in the assault case, the legislator said, “I will file an appeal against the judgment.” Dr Balbir Singh and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan later held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Secretary Surinder Pal to discuss the implication of the verdict on the MLA’s membership.