AAP MLA from Amritsar Central Dr Ajay Gupta speaks against working style of party

“AAP came to power with the promises of change in governance. The government brutally failed on its major poll promises of eradicating corruption and drug addiction in the state"

AAP MLA from Amritsar Central Dr Ajay Gupta speaks against working style of party

AAP MLA Dr Ajay Gupta raises questions on the functioning of his own government. Photo: A video grab X



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

After the Lok Sabha Election debacle, the voices of dissent against the working style of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership are growing.

Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA Amritsar Central constituency, in his address to the party workers and leaders, including Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who unsuccessfully contested from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, announced that he would not work until the AAP leadership restore the pride of party volunteers in the government offices. There was need to evaluate the reasons leading to the defeat of the party in the Lok Sabha elections. He added that the party had stormed to power over two years back in the assembly elections. Apparently, the party lost credibility among people in such a short span.

“AAP came to power with the promises of change in governance. The government brutally failed on its major poll promises of eradicating corruption and drug addiction in the state,” said Gupta, adding that these malpractices have been growing and have increased manifold in the last two years.

Citing an example of his friend, a businessman, he said for his personal work pertaining to a government department he was told by its officials to pay Rs 1 lakh. The businessman approached an MLA to prevent it but eventually ended up paying Rs 5 lakh.

It is pertinent to mention here that MLA Kumar Vijay Pratap has been issuing statements against AAP leadership through his social media accounts from time to time.

