AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 12

While the Enforcement Directorate opposed his interim bail plea in the Supreme Court last week, it is learnt that Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra has been staying in the air-conditioned super specialty ward of Government Rajindra Hospital for the past one month.

While there is no official confirmation by any hospital official, Gajjan Majra, who was arrested in connection with a Rs 40 crore bank fraud case, is getting treatment from different wards of the hospital.

Patiala Central Jail Superintendent MS Sidhu said the accused was in judicial custody and was admitted to the hospital on the recommendation of the jail doctors. “He was taken to the government hospital on May 11 and is still there. I cannot comment on his health which only the doctors can,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajindra hospital authorities are tightlipped on the issue. “I do not know about him, will check,” said Dr Rajnish Raj, officiating Medical Superintendent. When pressed for his comment, he said: “I am busy in a meeting.”

Meanwhile, a doctor said no one is allowed to go near the patient. “You know what will happen if we are seen taking a picture or speaking on the issue,” he said.

All efforts to contact Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh proved futile as he did not take the call.

Social media post

In a post on X, social activist Manik Goyal said, “Very strange things are happening in Punjab. He is Jaswant Gajjanmajra, an AAP MLA from Amargarh. He is in judicial custody in connection with a 40 crore bank fraud case. However, he is not staying in jail; he has been staying in an air-conditioned room located in Rajindra Hospital Patiala for the last 31 days. He was brought to the Cardiology department on May 11th, but on June 6th he was discharged because the doctors couldn't justify keeping him for health reasons.”

“Strangely on very next day, on June 7th he was admitted to another department, Urology Department. Where he is now staying. Ironically, both the Cardiology and Urology departments are located in the Super Specialty branch, which is air-conditioned, while the rest of the hospital is not,” he posted.

The case details

The Supreme Court recently asked Gajjan Majra to respond to the Enforcement Directorate’s affidavit justifying his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to a bank fraud. The ED also opposed his interim bail plea.

A Vacation Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Augustine George Masih deferred the hearing to June 18 after being informed that the AAP MLA had not filed his rejoinder to the ED’s reply to his petition.

The AAP MLA was arrested on November 6, 2023. The CBI conducted raids in May last year on the premises linked to Jaswant Singh in connection with a Rs 40 crore bank fraud.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala #Supreme Court