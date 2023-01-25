Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjeet Singh



Chandigarh, January 25

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap on Wednesday resigned from the sacrilege panel following differences with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government on handling the probe into the cases.

The MLA is a former Inspector General of Police. He had resigned from the police on the same issue.

The MLA headed the Committee on Government's Assurances in Vidhan Sabha. He had called a meeting on January 20 of the committee on sacrilege cases probe, but Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called another meeting at the same time.

