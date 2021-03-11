AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to ensure that sacrilege cases be pursued in a fair manner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Former IPS officer and Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap has asked Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann to strongly defend the petitions in the sacrilege cases before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and proceed with the ongoing trial in the Faridkot sessions court.

In a letter to the CM, a copy of which has found its way in public domain, the ruling party MLA has said that he had learnt that the cases had not been pursued in a proper and just manner. “In the court of Sessions at Faridkot, these cases have been abandoned from the prosecution side. You know it very well that I resigned from the service of IPS because of indifferent attitude of the then government in power and nexus of the ruling class with the high-profile accused persons,” says the letter.

He writes that he had learnt that the accused are trying hard to get the Behbal Kalan investigation and ongoing process of trial in the Faridkot Sessions Court quashed and get them acquitted. He said the SITs constituted by the government after his resignation had done nothing to get the cases to their logical conclusion.

The 1998 batch IPS officer was heading the SIT in the sacrilege cases and the probe by the police in the matter had been quashed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He had then resigned from service.