AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Chandigarh, September 14

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar North Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh created a flutter in the corridors of power this morning when he questioned his party colleague, former minister and Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, over the “School of Eminence” inaugurated by his party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday.

However, his “act of rebellion” was rather shortlived. As soon as his message, questioning his own party government over its claims on the school, went viral, he deleted his post. In spite of attempts to contact him, he remained unavailable for comments.

Dr Nijjar had put a post on his social media platform regarding the school inaugurated yesterday, claiming that the AAP was revolutionising education. In a comment on this post, the former IPS officer wrote,“Please show me the school, if it is newly built.”

He said this school was made smart school earlier by the previous governments. “I have been to this school a number of times. This school has now only been renovated,” he said.

He added that veteran leader Satpal Dang had been instrumental in the transformation of the school. He had visited the school and the results of this school were always good.

Ever since the AAP government has taken over the reins of the state, Kunwar Vijay Pratap has remained critical of the government on various issues - most pertinently on the issue of “slow progress” and the direction of probe into the sacrilege cases of 2015.

Had remarked over ‘new’ facility

