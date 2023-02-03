AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh visits Behbal Kalan protest site

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 2, 2023

In an embarrassment to the AAP government, former IGP and party MLA from Amritsar (North) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh today reached the Behbal Kalan protest site.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Bhagwan Krishan Singh who was killed in police firing incident on October 14, 2015, on an indefinite protest here.

Claiming his visit was an expression of solidarity with Sukhraj, the MLA made his displeasure against the government known on the occasion, blaming it for doing nothing discernible for justice in the incident.

“About two years ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed my investigation into the Kotkapura police firing incident. However, the government has not pursued the case in the past two years for unknown reasons,” he said.

“I resigned from the police, and joined the AAP hoping justice will be delivered in these cases, but it is still elusive. I am just an MLA, not a decision-maker. As a police officer or MLA, I personally left no stone unturned to get justice, but it is yet to be delivered,” he said.

“On July 3, 2022, the investigation reports in the Behbal Kalan incident were handed to private persons by a senior officer. I had summoned the officer to explain the reason for it. But the move was scuttled, so I think it was better to resign,” he said.

