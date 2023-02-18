AAP MLA’s aide sent to 3-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 17

AAP MLA from Bathinda Rural Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s close aide Risham Garg was sent to three-day police custody on Friday.

Garg was arrested with Rs 4 lakh bribe money at the gate of Circuit House here by a Vigilance Bureau team on Thursday evening.

Audio recording released While the VB’s FIR said the accused was the private PA of the MLA, the government's FB page on Friday night mentioned him as “a private person”

Upset over Vigilance not naming the MLA in the FIR, complainant Prithpal Kumar leaked an audio recording, allegedly of his conversation with the MLA, in public domain

Garg was today presented in the court, where he was sent to police custody till February 20 for further questioning in the case.

VB teams conducted raid at Risham’s residence at Samana in Patiala.

This issue has given ammunition to opposition parties which are targeting the AAP government, claiming it was shielding the MLA.

Seeking registration of case against the MLA, Congress, SAD and BJP leaders today met VB officials at Bathinda.

SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, Harpal Singh said whether the MLA had any role in the case or not would be known only after the investigation.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, when questioned if the government was protecting the party MLA from Bathinda Rural, by making his aide a scapegoat, replied in negative.