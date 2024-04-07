AAP Punjab MLAs’ fast at Khatkar Kalan today

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 6

All ministers, MLAs and halqa in-charges of Aam Aadmi Party from the 117 Assembly segments of Punjab will be sitting on a fast from 10 am to 5 pm at Khatkar Kalan on Sunday.

The event is being held to protest against the arrest of party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate. It has been especially planned in the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is to go to Delhi tomorrow, may attend the event only for a short while but all other leaders have been asked to remain at the protest site for seven hours. For the purpose, a tent has been put up in the lawns just at the backside of the museum at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Memorial.

AAP’s Banga halqa in-charge Harjot Kaur said that all arrangements for the event had been made at the site. “An elevated stage has also been erected from where the senior leaders shall be holding prayers and delivering speeches in favour of Kejriwal. The rest of the participants will be seated on the mattresses laid in front of the lawns,” she said.

While the state-level event will be organised at Khatkar Kalan, similar events of fasting will also be organised by the volunteers at the Assembly segment level, said the AAP MLAs.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP