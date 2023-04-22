Jalalabad AAP MLA's father held for 'extortion'

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 21

Surinder Kamboj (65), father of Jalalabad Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, was arrested today for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a property dealer for “settling a rape allegation” levelled against him by a woman of Jalalabad town. He had already taken Rs 50,000.

Confirming the development, DSP Atul Soni said “extortion money” of Rs 50,000 had been recovered from Surinder. Interestingly, property dealer Sunil Kumar, the complainant in the case, has been booked in a separate case on a charge of rape on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman. He is yet to be arrested.

According to the FIR, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Dashmesh Nagri, was approached by Rano Bai, a resident of Maini Colony, for buying a house at Dr Khan Wali Street.

Rano Bai, accompanied by her son Sunil Rai and her daughter-in-law, returned and levelled allegations of rape against Sunil Kumar.

The police report states that Surinder allegedly called up Sunil Kumar and told him that Rano Bai had gone to the hospital for getting her medical examination done before going to the police station to get a rape case registered against him. He allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the property dealer in lieu of getting the case settled.

Later, Sunil Kumar went to the police station and complained against Surinder. He alleged that he had already paid Rs 50,000 “out of fear of his name getting maligned”. He is said to be in possession of a recorded voice of the deal on his mobile. On Sunil Kumar’s statement, the Jalalabadpolice booked Surinder, Rano Bai and her son Sunil Rai and his wife (name not mentioned in the FIR) under Sections 384, 389 and 34 of the IPC.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that Surinder, who remained Chairman of Land Mortgage Bank, Jalalabad, is facing 14 criminal cases. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Jalalabad several years ago. Rano Bai is also facing a case under Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide) as her live-in partner had committed suicide.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #fazilka