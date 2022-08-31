AAP MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir’s son stopped for using 'hooter'

Fazilka, August 30
Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir’s son was intercepted by the police at a naka in the Shastri Chowk here yesterday. He was reportedly riding a scooter having a hooter affixed on it.
A video in this regard has gone viral. In the video, the MLA’s son can be heard clarifying his stand and denying the usage of the hooter. He was later let off by the police.
DSP Subeg Singh said since the MLA had met with an accident, his son had gone to the market to buy some household items. “However, no one will be allowed to violate traffic rules and the use of hooter on their vehicles,” said the DSP.
