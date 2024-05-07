Faridkot: AAP MLA’s wife faces heat over drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Faridkot, May 6

Beant Kaur, wife of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon of Faridkot, faced opposition from residents of Deep Singh Wala village yesterday during the election campaign. The residents questioned the MLA’s wife on the increasing drug menace and related deaths.

The MLA’s wife had gone to the village to seek votes for AAP candidate Karamjit Anmol in Faridkot.

A day ago, members of the Kirti Kisan Union and Youth Bharat Sabha had organised a protest march in Deep Singh Wala village and held rallies at different places there. They had announced that the BJP leaders would not be allowed to enter the village. They stated that if they would come, they would be chased away from the village.

However, the protesters said the AAP party leaders would have to answer their questions in public before asking for their votes.

When the AAP organised a meeting and campaigned in favour of Karamjit Anmol in Deep Singh Wala village, many residents confronted Beant Kaur with a volley of questions on drugs. The residents surrounded her and questioned her about the increasing instances of drug abuse in the state and some other issues as well. When the MLA’s wife avoided direct reply to these by saying that her husband would address these during his visit to the village on Monday, the residents raised slogans against the state government.

The MLA’s wife told them that the AAP leaders were different from the Akali and Congress leaders as people could meet them any time at their residence for the redress of their problems.

