AAP MP seeks Iraq govt’s intervention to build gurdwara in Baghdad

IANS
Chandigarh, June 20
Punjab AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has sought intervention of the Iraqi government to build a gurdwara at the site in Baghdad where Guru Nanak Dev “had visited and stayed over for three months on invitation of Sufi saint Sheikh Bahlol Dana”.
In an interaction with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Hayan Abdulghani Abdulzahra Al-Sawad in New Delhi, Sahney also reiterated that the gurdwara would be built under the aegis of World Punjabi Organisation and he himself will make a significant contribution towards the cause.
"This will encourage Sikh and Sindhi pilgrims who are followers of Guru Nanak Sahib to visit the holy place of Baghdad and shall augment tourism in Iraq," an official statement quoting Sahney said, who requested Indian Ambassador to Iraq and the Secretary (Gulf) with the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the approval so that work on building the gurdwara can be stared at the earliest.
Sahney, besides other initiatives towards the cause of Sikhism, has established a Sikh Multimedia Heritage Museum at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and Sh Guru Teg Bahadur Holographic Auditorium at Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi, where daily shows on Sikh history are held.
