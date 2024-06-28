AAP MPs protest Kejriwal’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today protested outside Parliament against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said ‘it was a gross misuse of investigative agencies’.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) just as the matter of seeking full-time bail in the alleged ‘liquor scam’ was about to be appealed in the Supreme Court. The Delhi High Court had upturned the decision of the trial court to grant bail to the Delhi CM.

Earlier AAP MPs – in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — boycotted the President’s address. The protesting MPs said: “Have full respect for the President, but the address is written by the government. That is why we are not attending this programme.”

AAP MP from Sangrur Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the Narendra Modi government talks big about democracy and the Constitution but in reality, and on the contrary, the Constitution and democracy were being crushed in the entire country. Hayer added that talks are going on with leaders of the INDIA Alliance and the arrest of Kejriwal would be discussed with them and support would be sought.

Investigative agencies are being openly misused from Delhi to West Bengal, Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the AAP MPs added. Sitting Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was put in jail. Sitting Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren was put in jail. Delhi Government’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain have been arrested and kept in jail for about two years. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was kept in jail for six months without any reason, the protestors said.

“This is very dangerous for the democracy of the country. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in a hurry when he had every possibility of getting bail from the Supreme Court because he had got bail from the trial court,” said Hayer.

