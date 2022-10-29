AAP not 'B' team of anyone, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Panchmahal (Gujarat), October 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, while addressing a rally on Friday, said AAP is not ‘B’ team of anyone.

“We are the party of 130 crore Indians. People of Gujarat have made up their minds to bring a change in the state,” Mann said. He said the unnerved opposition was trying to malign the party by dubbing it ‘B’ team of others. AAP is striving to make India number 1 by cleaning the decades-old filth in the system with its honest and pro-people approach, he said.

He said, “Just like Delhi and Punjab, the wind of change is prevailing in this state too. AAP will clean up the filth spread in the political arena with a broom across the country, including Gujarat.”

Talking about the pro-people policies initiated by the Punjab Government, the CM said the state government had restored the old pension scheme for its employees, which was discontinued in 2004. Apart from this, six per cent dearness allowance had been given to the employees so the employees could be protected from the incessantly rising inflation.

He said the state government had passed the ‘One MLA, One Pension’ bill which stipulated that each MLA would get only a single pension, instead of the earlier provision of permitting multiple pensions for every term.

#bhagwant mann #Gujarat