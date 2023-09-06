AAP not to have alliance with Congress in Punjab, says minister Anmol Gagan Maan

Tribune News Service

Ruchika Khanna

Chandigarh, September 6

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday said there would be no alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party with Congress in Punjab.

She said there would be no seat-sharing of AAP with the Congress.

AAP would contest the next election under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, she said.

She said the decision of not having an alliance with the Congress had been taken by the state unit of AAP under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann.

Maan announced the start of a Tourism Summit and Travel Mart at Mohali from September 11-13.

Announcing the summit, she said the maximum number of tourists visited Amritsar.

“We first went around the country to showcase the tourism potential in Punjab. Tourist operators, investors from hospitality sector and entertainment industry will be participating in the summit,” she said.

The minister said the adventure tourism policy had been announced. Now, a “wellness tourism policy” and a “film tourism policy” is being prepared, which would be launched in the summit, she added.

“We want to project Pathankot, Hoshiarpur and New Chandigarh as tourism destinations,” she added.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Anmol Gagan Maan #Congress