AAP out to ruin state: Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Fazilka, May 16

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said the AAP government was out to ruin Punjab with the state witnessing a complete breakdown in law and order, terror attacks and rampant drug overdose deaths. He was on a tour of his constituency Jalalabad today.

Sukhbir said he was shocked at the manner in which Punjab was being misgoverned. He claimed 27 persons had been murdered, 24 farmers had ended life by suicide and 61 youth had died due to drug overdose.

“Even today two persons were injured in a firing incident during the course of a Kabaddi match in Kapurthala. If this is the ‘badlav’ AAP had promised, Punjabis are in for one of the worst phases in the history of the state,” he said.

He also visited the Katianwali village in Jalalabad where three students died in a bus accident recently. He demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each family .