AAP picks Seechewal, Sahney for Rajya Sabha

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 28

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided on two eminent Punjabis — environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and industrialist-cum-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney as the party nominees for Rajya Sabha.

The two are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday, the last date for the process. Both are recipients of Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country.

Their election to the Rajya Sabha is more or less certain, as the Opposition parties, even collectively, do not have the requisite numbers in the Vidhan Sabha to push for their own candidates. The results of the election are to be declared on June 10.

With the likely entry of two more AAP nominees into the Rajya Sabha, the party’s strength is set to go up to 10.

It will be after almost seven decades that the Congress will have no RS nominee from the state. Similarly, the Akalis will have no nominee in the Upper House for the first time in 22 years. The two from AAP will replace Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (SAD), whose terms end on July 4. During the elections to the five Rajya Sabha seats in March, the AAP had drawn criticism from the Opposition for choosing “non-Punjabis” to represent the state in the Upper House. The party had then sent its Punjab affairs incharge Raghav Chadha, its poll strategist Sandeep Pathak, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and industrialists Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev “Sunny” Arora to the Rajya Sabha. Treading cautiously this time, the party high command has chosen eminent Punjabis for the two vacant seats. Sahney belongs to a village near Kotkapura in Faridkot and his contribution to promoting Punjab and its culture, besides setting up skill development centres for underprivileged and his social service in the course of the pandemic, is unquestionable. He is the president of the World Punjabi Organisation, which works in 22 countries to promote Punjab, its culture and heritage.

Similarly, Seechewal’s contribution as an environmentalist has won him national and international accolades. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was at his Seechewal village on Friday, where he convinced the environmentalist for RS nomination.

CM Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal have congratulated the two, saying their vast experience would help them take up matters of public interest in the Rajya Sabha.