AAP pinning hope on turncoats: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 10

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said about 50 defectors from other parties who were fielded by the AAP won’t be able to convert its dreams into a reality.

Addressing a gathering here today, Channi said what the Badals-led alliance couldn’t do in 10 years and Capt Amarinder Singh in four years, was done by his government in just 111 days. “More than 150 long-pending problems were resolved in a short span of time. Power bills worth Rs 1,500 crore were waived, while the water bills distributed this month are a testimony to the fact that the promise of giving 50 per cent discount to the consumers has also been fulfilled. Farmers were given relief by reducing the diesel price and now, Punjab has the lowest electricity rate,” the CM added.

Giving credit to the family of former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar for the multifaceted development, he said the Jakhars always safeguarded public interest. “If the Congress forms the government again, then along with free education in government schools and colleges, scholarships will be given to the SCs and STs, besides subsidy to families of the general category and owners of land up to 5 acres.”

Meanwhile, BKU (Rajewal) district head Gunwant Singh, AAP leader Varinder Singh Khalsa and trade unions’ leader Baldev Singh joined the Congress. — OC

‘Handling state & stage different’

Fatehgarh Sahib: Campaigning for local candidate Kuljit Singh Nagra, CM Channi lashed out at AAP’s CM face Bhagwant Mann, saying there was a difference between handling a “stage” and “state”. Anyone can conduct a stage, while running a state requires great skill, educational qualification and a clean image. “I am pursuing PhD, while Mann has passed class XII and remains inebriated most of the times,” he said.

#charanjit channi