AAP: Post June 1, Charanjit Channi will face jail over scams

Chandigarh, April 24

Hitting back at former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his statement where he claimed that the AAP government in Punjab will fall after June 1, the party spokesperson said the Mann government will grow stronger after June 1, but Channi will go to the jail as his corruption and scams will be exposed.

AAP leader and spokesperson Neel Garg on Wednesday said the Mann government will be working stronger than before after June 1. He said, “I am not sure if he will be able to show his face to the public after the LS poll results are out.”

Garg said Channi had already been rejected by people of Punjab in the last assembly elections and everybody is aware of the amount of cash recovered by the ED from his nephew. “Channi is misleading Punjab and Jalandhar residents. He has given no clarification about the corruption and scams during his government and is only making such remarks to secure votes,” said the AAP leader.

