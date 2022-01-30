AAP promises mohalla clinics, doorstep delivery services in Punjab's cities

Kejriwal unveils 10-point agenda for Punjab’s cities; promises better sanitisation, education

Tribune News Service


Jalandhar, January 29

Santisation, healthcare, and education figure big on Aam Aadmi Party’s plans for Punjab’s cities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press conference in Jalandhar to announce AAP’s plans for Punjab’s cities along with chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann. The 10-point agenda was tailored for urban areas, Kejriwal said.

“There were only two types of politics going on in Punjab,” Kejriwal, who’s on a three-day visit to Punjab, told the congregation. “One is filled with corruption and mafia involvements. The other is where the Aam Aadmi Party stands, presenting an agenda for the development and progress of Punjab.”

His party, he said, had a proven track record in several areas, including healthcare services and education.

“In order to solve the problems of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and I, met people of all sections, traders, businessmen, farmers and employees to know their problems and announced different guarantees accordingly. All our guarantees were highly appreciated and supported by the people of Punjab.”

The agenda, he said, made keeping urban problems in mind.

“People in Punjab’s urban said you made promises for but didn’t announce anything for cities. That’s why today we have come up with guarantees for cities. We will make the cities of Punjab No. 1 in the country and make all the cities beautiful and clean by prioritizing cleanliness,” said Kejriwal.

Cleanliness

Kejriwal said that like the cities of developed countries, the cities of Punjab will also have improved sanitation system and all the cities will be made clean and beautiful.

Doorstep delivery services

Kejriwal said that his government would implement “Doorstep Delivery Services”, a system that his government first introduced in Delhi. Under the Delhi government’s Doorstep delivery scheme, his government promised home delivery of 40 essential public services, including caste and marriage certificates, driving licence, and new water connections, and set up a special helpline number for the purpose.

“People will get freedom from middlemen-brokers and long queues. All government work, be it electricity connection or getting a ration card, government employees will go to the houses of the people,” Kejriwal said in Jalandhar. “People won’t have to go to knock on the government’s door—the government will come to you.”

Underground cables

The third agenda on AAP’s list was introducing underground cables in Punjab cities. His government, he said, would make all overhead electricity wires underground.

“Hanging wires of electricity and other cables make the city look ugly,” he said. “AAP government has initiated undergrounding in Delhi’s densely populated areas.”

Mohalla clinics

The fourth promise he made was another one of Kejriwal government’s pet projects in Delhi—the Mohalla clinics. The mohalla clinic is a primary healthcare facility that his government first introduced in Delhi in 2015. The facility offers primary healthcare services, medicines and diagnostics free of charge.

Aam Aadmi Party promised 16,000 village and mohalla clinics in Punjab. In addition, he promised his government would improve healthcare services in the state.

“We will repair the government hospitals. Under the AAP government, the people of Punjab will not have to go to expensive private hospitals for treatment. All kinds of health facilities will be provided to them free of cost in government hospitals,” he said.

Government schools

This is another one of AAP’s pet projects in Delhi: rejuvenation of government schools in cities. Real-nation building means giving good education to the children of our country, said Kejriwal.

“In Delhi, we have made government schools world-class. While the condition of government schools in different states of the country has worsened, the result of government schools in Delhi this year has been 99.6 per cent, and more than 2.5 lakh children have opted out of private schools to enroll in government schools,” he said. “Today, students of government schools in Delhi are scoring good marks in IIT and NEET exams. Last year, more than 350 students from government schools in Delhi got admission in IITs.

Electricity, water, roads, and toilets

Free electricity and water supply for 24 hours, better roads and parking, and better public toilets were other items on AAP’s agenda.

“Roads in market areas are in poor condition,” he said. “Parking facilities in cities are inadequate and there aren’t enough public conveniences.”

Women’s safety

The ninth item on AAP’s agenda is safety and security. Women’s safety, said Kejriwal, would especially be prioritised.

In Delhi, we’ve installed a large number of CCTV cameras in Delhi,” he claimed. “If we’re voted to power in Punjab, we’ll have CCTVs installed in every city to ensure the safety of women.”

Taxes

Kejriwal promised that the AAP government will neither impose any new taxes nor increase current tax rates.

“The previous governments didn’t lack money,” he claimed “They lacked the intention to get development work done. Good intentions make everything possible.”

Also on the agenda was the eradication of corruption and rooting out the mafia.

“For traditional parties, power is like a business. Corruption and mafia are just part of their politics. are parts of their politics. Electing them won’t change a thing. They’ve done nothing for so many years, and they’re not about to start now.”

On the agenda

—Cleanliness and better santisation, better roads, public toilets. Undergrounding electric cables

—Better government healthcare, mohalla clinics

—Emulating Delhi’s doorstep delivery services in Punjab

—Improving government schools

—Women’s safety

—No additional taxes

—Free water, electricity

#AAP #ArvindKejriwal #Punjabpolls

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

6
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

7
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

8
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala: Striking a chord with young & old

10
Punjab Tribune interview

Navjot Sidhu and company will have to pay for false case against Bikram Majithia, says Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law