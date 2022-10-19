AAP: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit interfering in functioning of govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

With the Governor declaring the appointment of PAU VC Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as “illegal”, the AAP hit out at Banwarilal Purohit, accusing him of interfering in the functioning of the state government.

The party also said the Governor could not remove the VC, as this decision fell in the domain of the board of directors of the university. This is the second major confrontation between the Governor and the government in recent times.

Last month, the Governor had withdrawn his consent to hold a special Vidhan Sabha session, where the government wanted to bring a confidence motion. Last week, the Governor had also sent back the file regarding the appointment of the VC of Baba Farid University.

Today, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal defended the appointment of Dr Gosal. He blamed Purohit of interfering in the government’s functioning.