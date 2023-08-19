AAP questions Akalis over ‘costly’ power purchase

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Akali Dal and the BJP after the 1,200 MW solar power agreement of the Mann government and accused the previous Akali-BJP government of deliberately buying ‘expensive’ electricity from 2007-2017.

SAD had bought it at Rs 8/unit The Mann government is able to buy electricity at Rs 2.50 per unit, then how come electricity was purchased at Rs 7.50 & Rs 8 per unit in 2008? Malvinder Kang, AAP spokesperson

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang questioned the Akali Dal that in 2023, the Mann government was able to buy electricity at Rs 2.50 per unit, then how come electricity was being purchased at Rs 7.50 and Rs 8 per unit by their government in 2008?

Kang said the Badal government deliberately entered into expensive power agreements to benefit itself and private companies. The Akali Dal and BJP should explain who benefited from such expensive power agreements.

Kang also accused the previous Congress government of purchasing electricity at an expensive rate and said even in the Congress government, electricity was purchased at a higher rate and the government used to give benefits to many private companies and politicians at the expense of the money of the people.

Kang said in the power agreement signed during the SAD-BJP and Congress governments, it was provided that the government would give a fixed amount to power companies, whether the government bought the power or not, whether the power was consumed or not, but the government had to pay this money. On the other hand, under the Mann government, a provision was made that tenders asking for more than Rs 2.8 per unit would not be accepted by the government.

Kang said the state government was committed to providing free and 24-hour power supply to the people of the state.

