AAP releases 10-point manifesto

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 22

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s prestige at stake in the Jalandhar West bypoll, the party today released a special 10-point poll manifesto for the underdevelopment-weary electorates of the backward constituency here.

Jalandhar West is bogged down with problems of water supply and lack of streetlights, among others. These issues have repeatedly been raised by area residents and the opposition, emerging as key issues ahead of the bypoll.

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and AAP MP-elect from Sri Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang released the manifesto at Jalandhar today along with AAP candidate Mahinder Bhagat.

Kang said it was a contest between the “palturams” and “imandars” in the bypoll.

With AAP facing backlash over civic woes and delayed MC polls amid the bypoll, the 10 promises of the AAP manifesto include water works for every area in Jalandhar West; new sewerage treatment projects (STPs); removal of garbage dumps; removal of electric wires from various areas of the constituency; installation of streetlights; installation of CCTV cameras; ending drug trafficking; specialist doctors and road repair.

With the party going all out to woo electorates, the manifesto release also coincided with the CM’s announcement of setting up of Bhagat Kabir Dham at Hoshiarpur — a promise made with Jalandhar West’s Kabir devotee community in mind.

Jalandhar West’s Kabirpanthi community is known for voting en masse for a single candidate in successive polls.

All party candidates marked presence at the Kabir Jayanti shobha yatra in Jalandhar West yesterday.

Meanwhile, addressing mediapersons, AAP Anadpur Sahib MP-elect Malwinder Singh Kang termed BJP candidate Sheetal Angural a “palturam” contesting from the area, and AAP’s own candidate as an honest one.

He said, “This election is a contest between ‘platurams’ who betrayed people, and ‘imandar’ and intelligent candidates. BJP’s Sheetal Angural’s betrayal necessitated the bypoll.”

Kang announced that the AAP would ensure clean drinking water for every area, new and big sewerage treatment projects including an STP at Gautam Nagar; removal of electric wires in areas such as Basti Sheikh, Basti Danishmanda, Basti Guja, Basti Peer Dad and Mithu Basti; ending drug trafficking at Basti Danishmanda, Bhargo Camp and Basti Bawa Khel; removal of the Waryana dump; CCTV cameras at JP Nagar, Model house and Harbans Nagar; road-widening of the Basti Danishmanda and Basti Bawa Khel roads to 120 feet.

