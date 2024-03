AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday released a list of eight candidates for the Lok Sabha election in Punjab, fielding five cabinet ministers.

Cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku has been fielded from the same seat.

The party named Gurpreet Singh GP its candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib. Singh, a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, had recently joined the AAP.

Punjabi actor Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot.

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Faridkot #Gurmeet Singh Khudian #Khadoor Sahib #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal #Laljit Singh Bhullar #Lok Sabha