AAP, SAD, Congress nominees file papers for Jalandhar West Assembly byelection

Jalandhar, June 21

AAP candidate Mahinder Bhagat filed his nomination papers for the Jalandhar West Assembly byelection today. Congress candidate Surinder Kaur and Akali’s Surjit Kaur also filed their nominations.

AAP candidate Mahinder Bhagat

Bhagat was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Minister Aman Arora, AAP MP from Hoshiarpur Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal and AAP leader Pawan Tinu. AAP leader Rajwinder Kaur Thiara also joined him.

SAD’s Surjit Kaur before filing nomination papers in Jalandhar on Friday. Sarabjit Singh

With the nomination coinciding with Kabir Jyanti, which was celebrated with fervour here, the AAP candidate also paid obeisance at the Kabir temple located in Bhargo Camp. Bhagat also particpated in the shobha yatra. Before filing the nomination, he also took blessings of his father, former state minister Chunni Lal Bhagat.

Bhagat had quit the BJP to join AAP in 2023.

