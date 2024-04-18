AAP, BJP misusing investigation agencies to silence rivals: Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, April 17

After questioning the Congress high command over the denial of ticket from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, former Dhuri Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy today extended support to the party’s candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Goldy and his wife, Simrat Kaur Khangura, assured Khaira that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure his victory in the poll.

Khaira said AAP had made “false” promises during the 2022 Assembly poll and “misused” the investigation agencies to silence the voice of political opponents. Khaira said the BJP had also been adopting the same method at the Centre. He claimed that drug and liquor mafia were active in the state.

Khaira urged the masses to vote for the INDIA bloc at the national level to get rid of the BJP. He said those voting for SAD would indirectly favour the BJP. He slammed the BJP for allegedly committing atrocities on farmers during farm agitations. He added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was functioning as a “B” team of the BJP.

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the time had come to give a befitting reply to AAP as it made “false” promises during the Assembly poll. He asked voters to teach a lesson to the BJP for using force against farmers to stop them from heading to Delhi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Sangrur #Sukhpal Khaira